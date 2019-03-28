United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called out China for its “shameful hypocrisy” towards Muslims. “On one hand, China abuses more than a million Muslims at home, but on the other it protects violent Islamic terrorist groups from sanctions at the UN [United Nations],” he said in a tweet.

China has time and again voted against declaring Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, who claimed responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama attack, a global terrorist.

Beijing also faces worldwide criticism for the way it treats Uighur minority. After meeting a former prisoner who has spoken about alleged widespread torture of Uighur’s in China, Pompeo tweeted: “China must release all those arbitrarily detained and end its repression.”

China has detained more than one million #Uighurs, ethnic #Kazakhs, and other #Muslim minorities in internment camps in #Xinjiang since April 2017. The U.S. stands with them and their family members. China must release all those arbitrarily detained and end its repression. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 27, 2019

The world cannot afford China’s shameful hypocrisy toward Muslims. On one hand, China abuses more than a million Muslims at home, but on the other it protects violent Islamic terrorist groups from sanctions at the UN. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 27, 2019

The north-western Xinjiang region is home to more than 10 million members of the Uyghur Muslim minority group. Several reports have suggested that the Uyghur community is being discriminated against and about 2 million people have been forced into “political camps for indoctrination” in the region. Beijing has claimed that the reports of torture were false.