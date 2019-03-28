The Election Commission on Thursday said it may complete its investigation by Friday into claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the election Model Code of Conduct when he announced the successful test of an anti-satellite missile, PTI reported.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena told reporters that the commission had asked Doordarshan and All India Radio for their statements on the source of the speech. Saxena said the two broadcasters have sent their replies and that the poll panel is examining their response “in the light of what we want to know”.

Saxena is heading the committee of officers which was set up on Wednesday to examine the matter. Once completed, the committee will submit the report to the Election Commission to take a decision on the matter, he said.

Saxena said the Prime Minister’s Office had neither informed nor asked the Election Commission for permission about the announcement, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, Modi announced that India had shot down a live satellite in space and had become the fourth country to do so. He called it Mission Shakti. Opposition parties have congratulated the scientists responsible for the launch but criticised the government for the manner of the announcement as it came just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections are set to begin.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 10, after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls. The poll body said the elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with the results announced on May 23.