The National Commission for Women on Thursday criticised Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Khan for allegedly making sexist statements against former party MP Jaya Prada, PTI reported. The commission has asked the Samajwadi Party’s Sambhal district president to explain his remarks about the actor-turned-politician.

Soon after the development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav issued a warning to party workers against “making indecent comments against women”.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Khan is heard saying, “Rampur’s evenings will be very entertaining in the run up to the elections.” The party’s district president also purportedly said that Prada will “enthral the people of Rampur with her dancing”.

National Commission for Women Under Secretary Barnali Shome described Khan’s purported comments as “sexist, extremely offensive and unethical”. The remarks show disrespect towards the dignity of women in general, Shome said while condemning the “disparaging views from persons holding responsible positions”.

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav stressed that his party has always prioritised gender equality. “It has come to the notice of the party that the Sambhal district president made some statement which has created confusion,” Yadav said, according to PTI. “No party worker should make indecent comments on women.”

Prada had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, hours after the party announced that she will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh.