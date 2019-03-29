The Congress has fielded Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot, from the Jodhpur seat and former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaswant Singh’s son, Manvendra Singh, from Barmer seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party on Thursday released a list of 31 candidates for six seats each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh and 19 seats in Rajasthan. With this, the Congress has announced 293 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Manvendra Singh had joined the Congress ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections last year. His family’s relations with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje worsened after the BJP did not give Jaswant Singh a party ticket from Barmer-Jaisalmer in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In Rajasthan, the Congress has fielded former Union minister Jitendra Singh from Alwar, former Deputy Speaker Ramnarayan Meena from Kota, Savita Meena from Dausa (ST), former Mayor Jyoti Khandelwal from Jaipur and former Minister of State Namo Narayan Meena from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur.

In Gujarat, the Congress has fielded former MP Jagdish Thakor from Patan and Lalit Kagathara from Rajkot.

The party has announced retired Major JP Singh for the Sambhal seat in Uttar Pradesh, Niaz Ahmed from Deoria and Pankaj Niranjan from Phulpur.