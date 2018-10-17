Rajasthan MLA Manvendra Singh, son of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaswant Singh, joined the Congress on Wednesday. Last month, Manvendra Singh had resigned from the BJP and said that joining the party was a mistake.

“I met Rahul Gandhi in the morning today and he welcomed me into the party,” ANI quoted Manvendra Singh as saying. “I have confidence that my supporters will continue to support me.”

The move comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan on December 7.

Congress President, @RahulGandhi welcomes Shri Manvendra Singh into the INC family. pic.twitter.com/9NQ6gJWT46 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 17, 2018

Manvendra Singh represents Sheo in the Rajasthan Assembly. His family’s relations with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje worsened after the BJP did not give Jaswant Singh a party ticket from Barmer-Jaisalmer in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Manvendra Singh was suspended from the BJP’s primary membership after he campaigned for his father instead of the party’s candidate.

Delhi: Manvendra Singh joins Congress party, says, "I met Rahul Gandhi in the morning today and he welcomed me into the Party. I have confidence that my supporters will continue to support me." pic.twitter.com/D7rrgXbAM3 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018