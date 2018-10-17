Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh joins Congress ahead of Assembly elections
Manvendra Singh, who represents Sheo in the state Assembly, had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party last month.
Rajasthan MLA Manvendra Singh, son of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaswant Singh, joined the Congress on Wednesday. Last month, Manvendra Singh had resigned from the BJP and said that joining the party was a mistake.
“I met Rahul Gandhi in the morning today and he welcomed me into the party,” ANI quoted Manvendra Singh as saying. “I have confidence that my supporters will continue to support me.”
The move comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan on December 7.
Manvendra Singh represents Sheo in the Rajasthan Assembly. His family’s relations with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje worsened after the BJP did not give Jaswant Singh a party ticket from Barmer-Jaisalmer in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Manvendra Singh was suspended from the BJP’s primary membership after he campaigned for his father instead of the party’s candidate.