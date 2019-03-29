The Congress on Friday named actor Urmila Matondkar its candidate from the Mumbai North seat. This comes two days after she joined the party.

She will contest against Bharatiya Janata Party incumbent MP Gopal Shetty. Mumbai’s six Lok Sabha constituencies will vote on April 29.

Matondkar had said that she believes in the Congress’ ideology and hence joined the party. The actor said she is from a family that has imbibed the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhai Patel and inculcated social awareness in her.

She had said that freedom of expression is very important in a democracy, especially to an artist like her, and that there are many questions about how this freedom can be protected. “In a time like this, many Indians have raised questions about what is happening in India,” Matondkar had said.