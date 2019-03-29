Congress leader SP Muddahanumegowda on Friday withdrew his nomination to contest the Lok Sabha election from Tumkur constituency, days after he had defied his party’s decision to cede the seat to alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular), reported ANI.

Muddahanumegowda is the sitting MP from Tumkur. The Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded former Prime Minister HD Devegowda from the constituency, but upset with the Congress’ decision, Muddahanumegowda went on to file his nomination as an independent candidate as well as on his party’s ticket.

The Tumkur constituency will vote on April 18, and Friday was the last day to withdraw nominations. Muddahanumegowda withdrew his papers after Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara mediated in the matter. Earlier, he had urged Muddahanumegowda to “obey the coalition dharma”.

Muddahanumegowda met Parameshwara and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao. “These kinds of things are common in politics,” Rao told The News Minute. “In the past too candidates and leaders have been disappointed. Muddahanumegowda is an honest and loyal member of the party. We promised him that the party would not forget his contribution.”

According to the seat-sharing deal between the two parties, the Janata Dal (Secular) was to fight from eight seats – Uttara Kannada, Udupi Chikmagalur, Shimoga, Tumkur, Hassan, Mandya, Bengaluru North and Vijayapura. The Congress got the remaining seats. The state sends 28 members to the Lok Sabha. However, the Janata Dal (Secular) returned the Bengaluru North seat to the Congress.