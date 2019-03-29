A United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service, on behalf of Indian authorities, on Friday submitted a new file with additional evidence against fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi at the Westminster Magistrates Court. The evidence was submitted before the hearing of Modi’s second bail plea, PTI reported.

“It’s a big file with only a few papers,” said Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot. Arbuthnot is the same judge who had ordered the extradition of former Kingfisher Airlines boss Vijay Mallya in December last year. The judge will review the file before the diamond merchant is produced in court around 12.30 pm local time (6 pm Indian Standard Time).

Modi was arrested in London on March 19 for allegedly duping India’s Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore. He was sent to custody at HM Prison Wandsworth till March 29 after the Westminster court had rejected his bail plea. Modi’s arrest had come days after an arrest warrant was issued by authorities in London.

A joint team of India’s Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation reached the court earlier on Friday, ANI reported.

Modi is being represented by the same lawyer who represents fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, Anand Doobay of Boutique Law, The Times of India reported. A post on the firm’s website said, “We have substantial experience acting for clients facing money laundering investigations and prosecutions.”

Modi, who fled India in January 2018, is now living at an apartment in London’s West End, British newspaper The Telegraph had reported earlier this month. The daily had said Modi lives on half a floor of the Centre Point Tower Block in an apartment whose rent is likely to be around £17,000 per month (Rs 15.5 lakh), and which costs around Rs 73 crore. A report in The Times of India on Friday claimed that Modi owns two apartments in the same building.

On March 9, the Ministry of External Affairs said it had requested Modi’s extradition, but had not received any response from UK authorities. Both extradition requests, by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, are being “considered” by the UK government, ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.