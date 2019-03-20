Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is wanted for allegedly duping the Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore, was arrested in London on Tuesday, reported PTI. Modi will be produced in Westminster Court later on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The arrest comes days after an arrest warrant was issued by authorities in London.

Modi, who fled India in January 2018, has been living at an apartment in London’s West End, British newspaper The Telegraph had reported earlier this month. The daily said Modi lives on half a floor of the Centre Point Tower Block, in an apartment whose rent is likely to be around £17,000 per month (Rs 15.5 lakh), and which costs around Rs 73 crore.

On March 9, the Ministry of External Affairs said it had requested Modi’s extradition, but not had received any response from UK authorities. Both extradition requests, by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, are being “considered” by the UK government, ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“You are wrong if you think we are not pursuing Nirav Modi case, just like we were the Vijay Mallya case.” Kumar had said. “We will take all efforts necessary to extradite Nirav Modi.”