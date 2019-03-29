Police in Gurugram have filed a first information report against members of a Muslim family who were allegedly beaten up at their home by a mob on March 21, The Quint reported on Friday. The complainant, Rajkumar, claimed that members of the family had attacked him first.

Medical reports showed that Rajkumar had sustained head injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police Himanshu Garg told The Times of India.

Last week, a video had gone viral on social media, showing a group of unidentified men assaulting the family in Gurugram’s Bhondsi on March 21. Eleven people have been arrested for that attack, according to The Times of India. The family had alleged that the accused told them to “go to Pakistan” and threatened them to vacate their home.

According to police spokesperson Subhash Boken, Rajkumar claimed that he was riding his bike when the first clash happened. “A ball from a nearby cricket game hit him hard in his stomach,” Boken told The Quint, citing Rajkumar’s complaint. “When he went up to the family members and expressed his displeasure at being hit, they got angry and began to beat him up. He was then escorted to the government hospital by locals from his village, where he was treated for his injuries.”

Boken said that Rajkumar left the hospital without informing anyone after he heard that the “situation had blown out of proportion”.

The FIR filed by Rajkumar is under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made as the matter is under investigation, police said.

First clash

In the original complaint, 28-year-old Mohammad Dilshad had said he was playing cricket with his cousins near the house when two motorcycle-borne men stopped by and started using communal slurs against them. When his uncle Mohammad Sajid tried to intervene, the men allegedly slapped him and left. They returned soon after with more motorcycle-borne men with sticks and iron rods.

“On seeing them, we ran into the house, and they all began demanding that the men come out or they will kill us,” Mohammad Dilshad had told The Indian Express last week. “When we did not go out, they forced their way into the house and started beating us up.”

Police had filed a case for rioting, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, house trespass and criminal intimidation.