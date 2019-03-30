Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignored the poor and instead focussed on publicity.

“I was stunned to hear from people in Varanasi that in five years, the PM didn’t get time to go to a single village, visit even one family in his constituency,” Gandhi said, according to NDTV. “He went to America, Japan, China, the entire world. But he didn’t have the time to meet his own constituents...It is no small thing, it is a big issue. It shows this government’s intention. It is focused on making the rich richer but not helping the poor.”

She said the government has rejected the people and instead puts up advertisements. Gandhi made the comment while addressing a gathering at a campaign stop during a roadshow from Kumarganj to Ayodhya on Friday.

“The announcements they make of 56-inch chest and of so much strength and power… show them what is the real power,” she said, according to The Indian Express. “Tell them that political power is not the power of advertisement. Political power is about listening to the people. The one who listens to the people is the real shaktiman.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Ayodhya: I asked people if PM visits villages in Varanasi, I got reply 'he does not visit'. I was surprised because his publicity is such that I thought he must have been doing something.He visited whole world & hugged everyone, but didn't hug his own ppl pic.twitter.com/zWivDkV6Hw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2019

Gandhi claimed the Centre led by the Bharatiya Janata Party was anti-democracy, anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-institution. “They can go to any extent to get the power,” The New Indian Express quoted her as saying. “This is a fight to save the country, the constitution and the democracy.”

Gandhi claimed the government had been lying to the people for the past five years. “This is the weakest government in the political history of the country.”

When asked about BJP’s remarks that there would be applause in Pakistan if the Congress won the elections, Gandhi made an indirect reference to Modi’s meeting with former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2015. “It was they who went to Pakistan to eat biryani, wasn’t it?” she asked.

Gandhi was appointed general secretary in January, but it is unclear whether she will contest in the upcoming elections.

