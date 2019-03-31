As many as 13 coaches of the Tapti Ganga Express derailed in Bihar’s Chhapra on Sunday morning, injuring at least four passengers. The train derailed near Gautam Asthan area of Chhapra district at around 9.45 am, ANI reported, quoting the chief public relations officer of North Eastern Railway.

However, Hindustan reported that 50 passengers suffered minor injuries, and Dainik Bhaskar put the number at five. The passengers clambered out of the train after it had derailed. The train was on its way from Chhapra to Surat, and was travelling at a slow speed when the mishap took place.

There are no reports of any casualties. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Relief and rescue operations are under way. The Government Railway Police as well as senior railway officials are at the spot. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

In February, 11 coaches of the Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar’s Vaishali district, killing six people. The train was running at full speed when the accident took place. A rail fracture was alleged to be the case of the accident.