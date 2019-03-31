The government on Sunday extended the deadline to link Permanent Account Numbers with Aadhaar by six months to September 30. “Now, the cut-off date for intimating Aadhaar no. [number] and linking PAN with Aadhaar is 30.09.2019, unless specifically exempted,” said the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

However, tax payers will have to quote the Aadhaar number while filing income tax returns with effect from April 1, 2019.

This is the sixth time the government has extended the deadline, reported PTI. In June 2018, the government had said that PAN has to be linked with the biometric ID by March 31.

In September, the Supreme Court had upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme. In a 4:1 judgement, a Constitutional bench of the court said that the Aadhaar Act did not violate the right to privacy. The court made Aadhaar optional for mobile phones and bank accounts but said it would still need to be linked with Permanent Account Numbers to file income tax returns.

CBDT issues clarification on linking of PAN with Aadhaar.



There were reports in media that PANs which are not linked with Aadhaar by 31.03.2019 may be invalidated. Now,the cut-off dt for intimating Aadhaar no & linking PAN with Aadhaar is 30.09.2019, unless specifically exempted — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2019