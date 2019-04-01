Former United States Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday reacted to allegations that he made a Nevada politician feel uneasy, saying that he never believed that he acted inappropriately, reported CBS News.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort,” Biden said in a statement. “And not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention. I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.”

Lucy Flores on Friday alleged that Biden kissed her on the back of her head in 2014. In an essay for The Cut, the former Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Nevada said Biden made her feel “uneasy, gross, and confused”.

Flores said that the behaviour did not amount to sexual assault but it was inappropriate. “What I am saying is that it’s completely inappropriate, that it does not belong in any kind of a professional setting, much less in politics,” she added.

Flores told CNN that Biden’s new statement was “certainly better” than the initial response from his spokesperson Bill Russo. Flores said she was “glad that he’s willing to listen”.

The allegations against Biden come at a time when he is mulling over running for the post of president in 2020. He will take a final call in April.