The court martial proceedings against Major Leetul Gogoi, who was found guilty of fraternising with a local woman at a Srinagar hotel, have been completed and the army officer is likely to face loss of seniority, PTI reported quoting unidentified officials.

“The court martial has recommended a seniority loss for Major Gogoi,” a senior Army officer told The Hindu. “The sentence has to be formally approved by the competent authority in the Army.” The seniority loss is likely to be six months.

The Territorial Army soldier and Gogoi’s driver, Sameer Malla, who was charged for unauthorised absence from the unit, is also likely to be given a “severe reprimand”.

Gogoi was detained on May 23 after he was involved in an altercation at a hotel in Srinagar. He was allegedly trying to check into the hotel with a Kashmir woman, reportedly in violation of Army protocol in a conflict zone.

Gogoi was at the centre of another controversy in April 2017 when he gave orders for a civilian to be tied to the bonnet of an Army vehicle as a human shield against stone-pelters during a bye-election in Srinagar.

Also read: How Major Leetul Gogoi’s indictment embodies the paradox of AFSPA