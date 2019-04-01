As many as 19 earthquakes have hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands since Monday morning. The earthquakes were of medium intensity, ranging from 4.5 to 5.5 on the Richter scale, the India Meteorological Department said.

The first earthquake took place at 5.14 am on Monday, measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale, followed by another just two minutes later, measuring 5.0. Thirteen more earthquakes took place between 5.16 am and 9.39 am. Later in the day, the frequency of tremors reduced, but the last jolt at 1.41 pm, recorded at 5.5 on the Richter scale, was the most powerful.

There are no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to earthquakes, PTI reported. It is not unusual for the area to receive two to three earthquakes a day.