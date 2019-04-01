Social media company Facebook on Monday said it has removed 687 pages and accounts linked to individuals associated with an information technology cell of the Congress party. The pages and accounts were deleted not because they peddled fake news, but for inauthentic behaviour and promoting spam, Facebook said.

The move came days before India is set to vote for its next government. The 2019 General Elections will be held from April 11 to May 19 in seven phases, and the results will be announced on May 23.

“When we remove one of these networks, the reason we remove them is because of their coordinated inauthentic behaviour, that they are using network of fake accounts to conceal their identity....to mislead who’s behind them,” Facebook Head of Cybersecurity Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said, according to PTI. “That’s the basic reason for removal.”

The social media firm said that the pages and accounts typically posted about local news and political matters, “including topics like coming polls, candidate views, the Indian National Congress and criticism of political opponents including the Bharatiya Janata Party”, ANI reported. “Our review found that it was connected to individuals associated with a Congress IT cell.”

“We are constantly working to detect and stop coordinated inauthentic behaviour because we don’t want our services to be used to manipulate people,” Gleicher said.

The organisation said it removed 15 pages, groups and accounts on Facebook and Instagram for “coordinated inauthentic behaviour”. The pages or groups posted local news, political events, content on upcoming elections, the BJP and alleged misconduct of political opponents, including the Congress. The company said their investigation found that the activity was linked to individuals associated with an Indian IT firm, Silver Touch.

The company also removed 227 pages and 94 accounts in India for violating its policy against spam and misrepresentation.

Snapshots of Congress IT Cell linked Facebook pages that were shut down today for spreading misinformation and “coordinated inauthentic behaviour in India” according to FB Head of Cybersecurity Nathaniel Gleicher pic.twitter.com/x90ekmO5ZN — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019

It has also removed 103 pages, groups and accounts on its platform and Instagram for indulging in inauthentic behaviour from Pakistan. “The individuals behind this activity used fake accounts to operate military fan pages, general Pakistani interest pages, and Kashmir community,” Facebook said. “Our investigation found that it was linked to employees of the Inter-Services Public Relations [the media arm of the Pakistan military].”

A report by the social media company last week showed that the ruling BJP and its supporters have spent the most on political advertisements on Facebook since February.

A detailed investigative report in January by journalist Samrath Bansal had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal mobile application, the NaMo App, is guilty of spreading misinformation. However, while the app is not liable to scrutiny, users cannot enjoy the discretion to not see the content posted by promoted accounts on the “My Network” section of the app.

One such account, The India Eye, promotes fake news, the report said. The India Eye also has a Twitter account, a Facebook page, and websites. In September last year, Alt News had provided details about the misinformation The India Eye promotes on social media and the NaMo App.

