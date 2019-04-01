Bharatiya Janata Party President on Monday announced that Thushar Vellappally of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena will be the National Democratic Alliance candidate from Wayanad constituency in Kerala. Vellapally will contest against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

BJP chief Amit Shah made the announcement on Twitter. “A vibrant and dynamic youth leader, he represents our commitment towards development and social justice,” Shah said. “With him, NDA will emerge as Kerala’s political alternative.”

Vellappally is the son of Vellappally Natesan who is the general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, an organisation which works for the welfare of the Ezhava community in Kerala. He is the president of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, which is an ally of the National Democratic Alliance in the state.

Vellappally thanked Shah for the opportunity. “This behind the curtain drama of the Left and Congress we will expose to our country men,” he tweeted. “I am with you in this fight to eradicate foreign rule from our motherland. Namo Again.”

On March 20, the BJP had allocated the Wayanad constituency to the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, apart from Thrissur, Mavelikkara, Idukki and Alathur. The Wayand seat was earlier allotted to BJDS candidate Paily Vathiattu, while Vellappally was to contest from Thrissur.

The Congress on Sunday announced that Rahul Gandhi had decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad constituency in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. “Gandhi decided that he will be able to represent all three states [Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu] by contesting from Wayanad,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said. “He will be able to strengthen the thread that ties North and South India together.”