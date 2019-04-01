A Border Security Force officer and a child died on Monday as Pakistan allegedly fired along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, Kashmir Reader reported. Five security personnel were injured in the incident, according to ANI. However, reports differed on the number of civilians and security personnel who were wounded.

An unidentified defence spokesperson told PTI that Pakistan violated the ceasefire around 7.40 am by shelling mortars and firing small arms along the Line of Control in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district. “The Indian Army is retaliating,” the spokesperson said.

An unidentified police official told GNS that Pakistani Army also fired at Indian Army posts in Krishnagati sector on Monday afternoon and later at Mankote, Gulpur and Degwar.

A Border Security Force personnel, who was wounded, died later and a girl, who is reported to be five or six years old, died in the firing in Shahpur. According to Greater Kashmir, nine civilians and six security personnel, including two soldiers and four Border Security Force troopers, were injured in shelling.

GNS reported that 17 people, including six security personnel, were injured in the incident. An unidentified official told PTI that six houses were damaged in the cross-border shelling.

A soldier was killed last Sunday when Pakistan allegedly violated ceasefire in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

#UPDATE One BSF inspector who was injured in ceasefire violation, succumbs to his injuries. https://t.co/93TF1KyZlJ — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019