A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Monday granted businessman Robert Vadra and his aide Manoj Arora anticipatory bail in a money laundering case. Both Vadra and Arora have to furnish personal bail bonds of Rs 5 lakh each, the Hindustan Times reported.

However, special CBI judge Arvind Kumar imposed restrictions on Vadra’s travel abroad. The judge said the businessman, who is the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, must seek permission before flying abroad.

The court told Vadra and Arora, who were on interim bail before Monday’s bail order, that they must join the investigation whenever summoned. The court also warned the duo not to tamper with evidence, ANI reported.

“This is a case where 21,000 documents were illegally taken from his office,” Vadra’s counsel KTS Tulsi told reporters after the bail was granted. “When they found nothing, they sought custodial interrogation only to harass a citizen because of his family relations.”

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a case against the businessman. He is alleged to have used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom worth £1.9 million (Rs 17.24 crore). Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi several times for questioning in February.

He is also being investigated in the Bikaner land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.