Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan on Monday said his description of Congress President Rahul Gandhi as “Amul Baby” was still relevant as he fails to understand political situations. Achuthanandan had coined the term for Gandhi in 2011.

His remark comes days after the Congress said Gandhi will contest from Wayanad in Kerala – a decision that has not gone down well with the Left Front. Gandhi will also contest from Congress bastin and his current seat Amethi.

“He [Gandhi] deals with situations in a childish and emotional manner,” Achuthanandan said in a Facebook post. “I don’t think much has changed in him who’s nearing middle age.”

Achuthandan said “certain people” were misleading the Congress president. “Gandhi is listening to Sheila Dikshit who advised him not to go for an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, whereas he follows the words of Ramesh Chennithala and AK Antony who tell him that their main aim is to defeat the Left Front in Kerala,” said Achuthanandan.

Achuthanandan said Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad showed that the Congress was targeting the Left. Earlier, leaders like Prakash Karat and P Vijayan had made similar remarka. “The Congress is following a policy of cutting the branch it is sitting on, that’s why, I called Gandhi an “Amul Baby” and that is still relevant,” wrote Achuthanandan.