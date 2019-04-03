The Congress on Wednesday announced CJ Chavda as the party’s candidate from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat. Chavda will contest against Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah.

Chavda currently represents the Gandhinagar North seat in the Assembly.

The BJP had announced Shah as it candidate for the Gandhinagar seat in the party’s first list of 184 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The seat is represented by senior BJP leader LK Advani in the Lok Sabha.

The party released a list of 20 candidates on Wednesday for seats in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

Murubhai Kandoriya has been fielded from Jamnagar seat in Gujarat. Newly-inducted Congress leader Hardik Patel, who was refused an urgent hearing of his plea challenging the Gujarat High Court’s refusal to stay his conviction in a 2015 rioting case, had said he was keen to contest from Jamnagar.

The party has fielded sitting MPs in Punjab – Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, Gurjit Singh Aujla from Amritsar, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana and Santokh Singh Chaudhary from Jalandhar.

Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay has been fielded from Ranchi in Jharkhand. The Congress has nominated four-time MP and former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal from Chandigarh.

Voting to elect the 17th Lok Sabha will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. The votes will be counted on May 23.