United Democratic Front candidate Ramya Haridas on Tuesday filed a complaint with Alathur deputy superintendent of police alleging that Left Democratic Front convener A Vijayaraghavan had insulted her at a public meeting in Ponnani, reported The New Indian Express. Haridas said she was forced to file the complaint because the ruling LDF government failed to take action against Vijayaraghavan for his anti-women remark.

Addressing an election rally in Ponnani in Malappuram district of Kerala on Monday, Vijayaraghavan had said, “The girl who is contesting from Alathur [referring to Remya Haridas] after filing nomination first rushed to Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab [Indian Union Muslim League chief] and later to meet PK Kunhalikutty [IUML leader and UDF candidate from Malappuram]. I don’t know what will happen to her now.”

Vijayaraghavan’s comments are seen as an indirect reference to a sex scandal case, in which Kunhalikuty was an accused. Later, the charges against him were dropped.

Haridas said Vijayaraghavan’s comments were an orchestrated move. “In the past also, Vijayaraghavan had passed such comments against me,” she said. The daughter of a daily wage worker, Haridas said she has reached this stage after fighting against heavy odds. “Those who are raising renaissance slogans should not behave with women in this manner. No other woman should not face such a situation in future. Hence, I have moved a complaint with the police.”

Vijayaraghavan on Wednesday said his intention was not to hurt her. “It was a political speech and was a criticism on the politics of the United Democratic Front,” he said, according to The News Minute.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran condemned the remarks. Chandy demanded a public apology from the LDF. He said the Congress would make the attitude of the LDF an election agenda, reported The Hindu. Ramachandran said the remarks reflected the mindset of some Communist leaders.