A Banaras Hindu University student was shot dead in front of his hostel inside campus on Tuesday evening. Gaurav Singh, who had been suspended from the university last year for his alleged involvement in protests on campus in 2017, died at a hospital on Wednesday morning, NDTV reported.

Singh had been suspended from the Banaras Hindu University for his alleged role in burning down a bus during demonstrations against an incident of sexual harassment in September 2017. Several students, including Singh, had been injured in a baton charge by policemen during the protest.

However, Varanasi Cantonment Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh claimed that the murder was a result of personal enmity, ANI reported. “We have arrested four people in this matter,” he added.

The Varanasi Police on Wednesday detained four students of the university in connection with the murder, and they will be interrogated by the crime branch. However, it is not clear if these are the same individuals arrested by the police earlier.

The incident took place when Singh, who was pursuing a Masters in Computer Administration from the college, was standing outside his hostel speaking to friends, PTI reported. The assailants, who arrived on motorbikes, shot Singh. He was rushed to the trauma centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Singh’s father Rakesh Singh works at the Banaras Hindu University.