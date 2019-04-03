All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming that there were no Hindu terrorists.

“The man who killed Mahatma Gandhi, who was he?” Owaisi asked at a rally in Hyderabad, Times Now reported. “Nathuram Godse, who was he? Was he Owaisi’s brother? Was he not a terrorist? Tell us, Modi, who was Nathuram Godse?”

Owaisi claimed Modi would not answer this question, because “he knows he is now trapped”. The AIMIM chief claimed that the prime minister is weakening India by talking about Hindus and Muslims.

At a rally in Maharashtra’s Wardha district on April 1, Modi had claimed that the Congress has branded Hindus as terrorists. “Congress used the term ‘Hindu terror’...it labelled the peace-loving Hindus as terrorists...is there a single incident of Hindu terrorism?” Modi said. He also claimed that Congress President Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from Kerala’s Wayanad because the party is scared of facing the majority community.

Modi was implicitly referring to the National Investigation Agency court’s verdict in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blasts case, in which it acquitted all the accused. As many as 68 people, including 10 Indians, were killed in the attack. In its chargesheet, the NIA had said the blast had targeted Pakistani Muslims.

The 2019 General Elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results announced on May 23.