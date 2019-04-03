Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday claimed that the Congress election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls is an illusion. Mayawati said there is no difference between the Opposition Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party when it comes to poll promises.

“The Congress party’s promises seem more like an illusion,” Mayawati tweeted. “The lack of faith among the masses in the Congress is a result of the party’s failure to deliver on its past promises.”

Her criticism follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj’s criticism of the party’s election campaign promises.

The Congress had released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. Its promises included 34 lakh government jobs, income support and universal healthcare. Critics have said the manifesto’s promises will take up a massive part of the Budget.

Modi had said the manifesto should be called a “hypocrisy document” as it is full of lies, while the finance minister had said certain ideas presented in the Congress party’s manifesto were “positively dangerous”. Swaraj had claimed the manifesto would please “traitors and separatists”.