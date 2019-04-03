A day after the Congress party released its manifesto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the manifesto should be called “hypocrisy document” as it is full of lies. Modi was addressing an election rally in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat. Simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly will be held on April 11.

“While on one hand there is a determined government, on the other hand there are people who make false promises,” Modi said. “Just like those people [the Congress], their manifesto is also corrupt, and filled with hypocrisy. It should be called a ‘hypocrisy document’ and not manifesto.”

The prime minister said the Lok Sabha polls will be about the choice between trust and corruption, and about resolution and conspiracy. The BJP does not promise just one thing and stretch it for decades, he said. “We are people who work sincerely to make your lives easy,” he added.

The prime minister also said the Congress was never sensitive to the dreams, aspirations and the needs of the North East. “But your chowkidar promises to keep addressing the needs of all the people and bring change,” he adds.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said the Opposition party in their 2004 manifesto, had promised that every house would have electricity by 2009 and had even announced a scheme for it. “However, till 2014 around 18,000 houses did not have electricity and crores of families had not seen electricity,” he claimed.

Modi claimed the Congress party has made promises to even those who insult the national flag and those who shout “Bharat tere tukde honge” (India will be destroyed into pieces). He was referring to the Congress’ pledge to repeal the colonial-era sedition law. “The Congress is compassionate even to such people,” he added.