RBI lowers repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% – second cut in two months
The six-member monetary policy committee, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, decided to maintain the policy stance at ‘neutral’.
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday lowered the repo rate, or the interest rate at which it lends to commercial banks, by 25 basis points to 6%. This is the second time in two months that the central bank has cut the rate.
The reverse repo rate, too, was lowered to 5.75% from 6%. The reverse repo rate is the rate at which the central bank borrows money from commercial banks.
The six-member monetary policy committee, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, decided to maintain the policy stance at “neutral”. The bank rate was fixed at 6.25%.
The RBI has projected economic growth for the current financial year at 7.2%.
The central bank said since the last committee meeting in February 2019, global economic activity has been losing pace. It also noted that crude oil prices rose around 10% since the last policy.
“The MPC notes that the output gap remains negative and the domestic economy is facing headwinds, especially on the global front,” the RBI said in a statement. “The need is to strengthen domestic growth impulses by spurring private investment which has remained sluggish.”