PM Narendra Modi, the movie based on the prime minister’s life, will now be released on April 11, the film’s official Twitter handle said. The movie was originally scheduled to be released on Friday.

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 11.

“When he speaks, the world listens,” the tweet read. “Get ready to know the journey of #PMNarendraModi, now releasing April 11.”

The film features Vivek Oberoi as the prime minister through various stages of his life – including his early years with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and his long stint as chief minister of Gujarat – leading up to his party’s victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The earlier release date was reportedly postponed because the film had not yet received a censor certificate.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court turned down a request for the urgent listing of a plea that sought a stay on the release of the biopic on the prime minister. “What biopic? We have not seen it,” PTI quoted the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as saying. “Perhaps we will watch it over the weekend, then you mention.”

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Congress leader Aman Panwar’s petition on April 8. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioner, had said the film’s release may affect free and fair elections. The petition also alleged that the film was made to “manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters”.

High Courts in Bombay, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have already rejected petitions demanding a stay on the release of the film. The courts said they would not intervene in the matter as the Election Commission had taken cognisance of the film.

Last week, the poll panel had issued a notice to the makers of PM Narendra Modi and the BJP following the Opposition’s demand that the film’s release be postponed till the Lok Sabha elections are over. In response, the producers of the film – Anand K Pandit, Sandeep Ssingh, Manish Acharya and Suresh Oberoi – had said they have no link with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and that they had put in their personal money to make the film.