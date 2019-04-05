The Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council has condemned an attack on a Catholic school at Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district on March 26. The attack at Little Flower Higher Secondary School followed the alleged suicide of a Class 10 student after she failed in her mathematics examination, The Hindu reported.

Relatives of the student and a mob allegedly beat up the nuns who manage the institution, and damaged valuables, the report added.

Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council President and Archbishop of Madurai Antony Pappusamy on Monday blamed religious fundamentalists and “criminal elements” for the attack. He alleged that such attacks were becoming common. Pappusamy said that the police failed to protect the nuns from the mob.

He appealed to the Edappadi K Palaniswami government to ensure the safety of all minority institutions and missionaries associated with them.

The non-governmental organisation Samam Kudimakkal Iyakkam investigated the incident. Its president, CJ Rajan, said that the attack took place on two days. On the second day, the attack involved a mob, he added. Rajan said the violence could have been prevented if the police had acted in time.

Rajan appealed to Palaniswami to constitute an inquiry commission, arrest the culprits and pay compensation to the school, The Hindu reported.