Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is upset about India’s progress under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

“When India is becoming a superpower in space, Didi is worried,” he said at a rally in Cooch Behar. “When India shows the will to fight terrorism, Didi is worried. Now she is so worried that she makes just one appeal day and night: get rid of Modi.”

Modi claimed that Banerjee is scared of an adverse outcome in the Lok Sabha election results, and has resorted to insulting him and the Election Commission. “The way she is abusing me these days, the way she has attacked the poll panel, shows how scared she is,” Modi said.

“For vote bank politics, Didi now stands with the people who want to break India,” the prime minister alleged. “She is supporting people who want two PMs in India.”

“I can see how all efforts to prevent you from coming here have failed, given the huge crowd gathered here,” Modi said. “This is the memorial erected to the destruction of Didi.”

Modi also attacked Banerjee’s “Maa, Mati, Maanush” slogan. “By allowing illegal immigrants to enter for political benefit, Didi betrayed the Mati [soil],” Modi said. “By forcing the people of Bengal to face Trinamool Congress goons, she has crushed all aspirations of Maanush.”

Modi claimed that Banerjee also prevented the implementation of several central government schemes in the state. “If ‘speed breaker Didi’ had not stopped these schemes, you would have benefited from many facilities. Didi has put a break on free treatment for the poor under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and on financial assistance to farmers.”

“Has Didi informed you why the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission have not been implemented in West Bengal?” the prime minister asked. “Has Didi told you why despite clearing exams no appointments are being done in Bengal?”

The prime minister said that the Saradha and Rose Valley scams have spoilt the image of West Bengal. “People are aware of who has pocketed money from the widespread scams in West Bengal,” he said.

Modi said the Centre brought in the National Register of Citizens in Assam and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to protect the rights of citizens against “illegal immigrants”. However, Banerjee is opposed to these legislations too.

“We brought a strict law against human trafficking,” Modi said. “If we come to power, we’d ensure its implementation in Bengal.” He added that the state has a lot of potential to develop its tourism industry.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results will be announced on May 23.