The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the revelations made by the Central Bureau of Investigation about the Saradha chit fund scam were “very very serious”, reported PTI. The agency submitted a fresh status report on its interrogation of Rajeev Kumar, who was the Kolkata police commissioner and had headed the state Special Investigation Team inquiring into the scam.

However, the top court refused to pass any order because the CBI’s report was in a sealed cover. The bench asked the CBI to file an application within 10 days seeking appropriate relief against Kumar. Kumar and others can respond to the plea seven days thereafter.

The CBI had filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court alleging that Kumar and the West Bengal government did not cooperate with the investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam.

The West Bengal government and police had rejected in the top court allegations made by the CBI that they had obstructed the inquiry into the chit fund scam. The West Bengal Police claimed the CBI had forcibly tried to enter Rajeev Kumar’s official residence on February 3 without valid papers.

The CBI had interrogated Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam earlier this month. The CBI claimed that Kumar was absconding when it issued repeated summons to him in the case last month. The agency also alleged that the Kolkata Police had prevented its officials from entering Kumar’s residence on February 3.