The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday launched its campaign tagline and song for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Its slogan is “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar” or “Modi government once again”. However, it has not yet released a manifesto.

Union minister Arun Jaitely also unveiled the party’s campaign song – “Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar Banate Hai [Let’s elect the Modi government again], Phir se Kamal Khilate Hai [Let the lotus blossom again]”. The video of the song includes screenshots of newspaper reports from the day after India carried out air strikes on Pakistan.

The BJP released the slogan and song just days before the General elections are set to begin. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

BJP official logo and tagline for election campaign 2019. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar pic.twitter.com/n7MO5jf653 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 7, 2019

Jaitley, who released the song on Sunday, said the campaign’s themes will focus on the government’s works, visions for the future and its decisive leaders, according to News18. He added that they were looking to form a government “with one captain and not a team of 11 members with 40 captains”.

Earlier in the day, the Congress launched its campaign slogan, “Ab Hoga Nyay” (Now, there will be justice), for the Lok Sabha elections at a press conference in New Delhi. The Congress also released the “Ab Hoga Nyay” campaign song, the lyrics of which were written by Javed Akhtar. A video of the song has been filmed by Nikkhil Advani.