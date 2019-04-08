The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Election Commission on a petition seeking action against spokespersons and representatives of parties who deliver speeches or make remarks pertaining to a religion or caste, Bar and Bench reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought the poll body’s response by April 15, according to ANI. The petition was filed by Harpreet Mansukhani, a non-resident Indian from Sharjah.

The petitioner sought a direction to the poll body to take strict action against political parties if their spokespersons deliver speeches with mention of religion or caste. The plea also sought a committee to be set up under a former Supreme Court judge to keep an eye on the election process and to check the fairness of the Election Commission.

The plea sought a direction to the poll body to submit a report on the measures adopted to conduct elections free of corruption and to take action against media houses that use remarks on caste or religion on debate shows.

