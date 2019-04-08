The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a notice to the Maharashtra director general of police and commissioner of police over the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Mumbai. The rights panel took suo motu cognisance of the case.

The commission ordered the authorities to submit a detailed report within four weeks and asked for data on measures the police plan to take to deter such crimes. “It seems the area [crime scene] lacks proper patrolling and monitoring by the police authorities,” the panel said. “The culprit has a criminal background as he was reportedly arrested by the police in the year 2013. The local police officials are expected be vigilant about suspicious activities of these anti-social elements so that such heinous crimes could be averted.”

The panel said that the girl’s right to life and dignity were “grossly violated”.

The girl’s body was found in the drainage chamber of a public toilet in Vile Parle suburb of Mumbai on April 6, two days after she went missing. A police team arrested the accused, 35-year-old Vadivelu Chintambi Devendra, from his home, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said. Devendra had been released from jail last year after he finished his sentence for raping a minor girl in 2013.