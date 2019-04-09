The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for an error in the saffron party’s manifesto which was released on Monday.

Under the section “Women Empowerment”, the BJP manifesto stated: “We have constituted the Women’s Security Division in the Home Ministry, and have made strict provisions for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women, in particular in a time-bound investigation and trail for rape.”

A few hours after the party released the poll document, the Congress pointed out the mistake on Twitter. “At least one point in BJP’s manifesto reflects their true intentions,” the party said, while underlining the incorrect portion “in order to commit crimes against women”. The party used the hashtag “BJP Jumla Manifesto”.

The ruling party’s manifesto set 75 goals the party wants to achieve by 2022, the 75th year of Indian independence. It focused on security, Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism, farmer incomes and the National Register of Citizens, among other things.

At least one point in BJP's manifesto reflects their true intentions. #BJPJumlaManifesto pic.twitter.com/b5CqRrOz0E — Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2019

Congress social media national convenor, Hasiba Amin, tweeted: “Dear BJP, Freudian slip?”

The Aam Aadmi Party termed the error BJP’s “sankalp” or intention to encourage crime against women. “However hard you [BJP] might try, your actual intentions will come to light,” the party tweeted.