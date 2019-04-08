The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The manifesto was released by party chief Amit Shah in New Delhi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The manifesto set 75 goals the party wants to achieve by 2022, the 75th year of Indian independence. It focused on Jammu and Kashmir, Ram temple, terrorism, farmer incomes and the National Register of Citizens, among other things.

The manifesto promised zero tolerance for terrorism and said the BJP will continue to give security forces a “free hand” to deal with terrorists. “We will strengthen the strike capability of the armed forces by equipping them with modern equipment,” the manifesto read. “Besides, we will take effective steps to prevent illegal immigration in the Northeastern states.”

The 45-page manifesto also set out a roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir. It promised to abrogate Article 35, commitment to annul Article 35 A, ensure the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley and provide financial assistance to refugees from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The BJP promised to ensure that the “subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the Supreme Court”. The court is currently hearing petitions against its verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages into the shrine.

“We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” the manifesto added.

The manifesto said the party will draft a Uniform Civil Code “drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times”. It said there cannot be gender equality in the country until a Uniform Civil Code is implemented.

The BJP promised to introduce pension for small and marginal farmers after 60 years of age, and the implementation of the PM-Kisan Yojana. It also said that Rs 25 lakh crore will be invested to improve the productivity of the farm sector. The manifesto promised to reduce the poverty rate in India to below 10% by 2024.

The manifesto also promised to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. The bill will ensure the protection of religious minorities fleeing persecution from neighbouring countries, it claimed. “We will make efforts to clarify the issues to the sections of population from northeastern states who have expressed apprehensions regarding the legislation,” it added. The manifesto said Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains fleeing persecution from neighbouring countries will be granted citizenship, but made no mention of Christians and Muslims.

The manifesto also promised to implement the National Register of Citizens “in a phased manner” in other parts of the country, after expeditiously completing the process in the Northeastern states.

The manifesto said India will be a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and $10 trillion by 2032. “We aspire to make India the third largest economy of the world by 2030,” it said.

It also promised capital investment of Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure and Rs 1 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises. “We will complete the Phase-1 of Bharatmala Project expeditiously and launch Bharatmala 2.0 to support the states to develop state road network,” it added.

“We will set up one medical college or post graduate medical college in every district, through public or private participation, by 2024,” it added. “We will target provisioning of telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory facilities at Health and Wellness Centres by 2022.”

The manifesto promised to support 22 “champion sectors” of the Indian economy and provide free credit up to Rs 50 lakh for entrepreneurs. It also said that 200 more Kendriya Vidyalayas will be opened till 2024.

“BJP is committed to 33% reservation [for women] in Parliament and state Assemblies through a constitutional amendment,” the manifesto added. It also promised to end the practice of triple talaq.

Before the manifesto was unveiled, Shah claimed that the years from 2014-’19 will be considered a golden period in the history of India. “Today, there is electricity in most homes in India,” he said. “There are over eight crore toilets, in over seven crore homes there are gas connections, 50 crore poor have been offered free medical treatment. India was the 11th largest economy in the world in 2014, today we are sixth and soon to be the 5th largest.”

The BJP chief claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government has taken over 50 historic decisions in the last five years. “People’s hopes have now turned into expectations,” he said.

The first of seven phases of voting will take place on Thursday, covering 91 constituencies across 20 states. The last phase of voting is scheduled for May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Campaign slogans

On Sunday, the BJP had launched its campaign slogan, “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar”, or “Modi government once again”. The party also released a campaign song – “Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar Banate Hai [Let’s elect the Modi government again], Phir se Kamal Khilate Hai [Let the lotus blossom again]”.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress had also launched its campaign slogan, “Ab Hoga Nyay” (Now, there will be justice), and a campaign song.

Congress manifesto

The Congress had already released its manifesto on April 2. The manifesto was titled “Hum Nibhayenge” or “We will deliver”. A major highlight was the party’s proposed minimum income guarantee scheme, under which the poorest 20% families of the country will get an income support of Rs 72,000 per annum. The party also proposed to present a separate farmers’ budget.

Union minister Arun Jaitley had claimed that certain ideas presented in the Congress party’s manifesto were “positively dangerous” and that some promises were “unimplementable”.