A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader was injured while his personal security officer died when gunmen opened fire at them in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Greater Kashmir reported.

An unidentified police official said gunmen opened fire at the RSS leader identified as Chandrakant Sharma and his security guard at the district hospital in Kishtwar. Sharma worked as a medical assistant at the hospital, according to ANI. According to Greater Kashmir, he worked with the Health Department and was posted in the outpatient department of the hospital.

According to PTI, the suspected militants barged into the hospital and snatched the security’s officer’s weapon, police said. They attempted to fire at the RSS leader, but in the scuffle, Sharma’s personal security officer was shot dead.

