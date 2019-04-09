Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has moved the Islamabad High Court seeking the cancellation of bail given to alleged 26/11 mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, PTI reported on Tuesday. Lakhvi, the operations commander of the Lashker-e-Taiba, was arrested in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case in 2009 and released on bail in 2015 and has been at an undisclosed location since.

The Federal Investigation Agency said in its appeal that it has enough evidence against Lakhvi and his bail should be cancelled so that he can be investigated. It pointed out that the confession statement of Ajmal Kasab, the only surviving gunman of the attacks who was arrested, tried and executed in India, clearly established Lakhvi’s links to the 26/11 plot, Dawn reported. The confessional statement is part of the evidence in the case and had not been discarded, the appeal said. Kasab had reportedly identified Lakhvi as his handler and the mastermind of the attacks in his confession.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court directed them to give them the case records of the probe, which is being carried out by Islamabad’s Anti-Terrorism Court, in two weeks.

About 166 people were killed, and at least 300 were injured after 10 Pakistani terrorists launched simultaneous attacks in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Besides Lakhvi, Abdul Wajid, Mazhar Iqbal, Hamad Amin Sadiq, Shahid Jameel Riaz, Jamil Ahmed and Younis Anjum are the accused in the case. They have been charged with abetment to murder, attempted murder and planning and executing the Mumbai attack.

Pakistan has been trying the suspects in the case since 2009, but little headway has been made. India has accused Pakistan of going slow on the probe, while the neighbouring country has claimed that it has not received adequate evidence and cooperation from India.