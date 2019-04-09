West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “king of fascists” and claimed that Adolf Hitler would have committed suicide if he witnessed Modi’s activities. Addressing a public meeting in Raiganj, Banerjee said, “Modi was baptised in politics through violence and riots.”

In her speech, Banerjee also hit out at the Congress and said the BJP’s rise was partly because of the grand old party’s failure to put up a strong fight. She added that the Congress will not be able to form a government of its own. “The Rahul Gandhi-led party will have to seek help from others if it wants to form government at the Centre,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress chief said the Opposition has formed alliance in every state to oust Modi. “Once Modi is voted out of power, all of us will work towards building a new India,” she said. Banerjee claimed the TMC will play the most pivotal role in forming the government.

She also attacked the BJP over demonetisation, unemployment and the National Register of Citizens.