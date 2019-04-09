The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday opposed in the Supreme Court Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in three fodder scam cases. The Supreme Court will hear Yadav’s bail plea on Wednesday.

The investigation agency told the court that Yadav may get involved in political activities during the Lok Sabha elections if he is granted bail, PTI reported. The CBI said Yadav has been admitted to a hospital for the last eight months, but has been carrying out political activities from there.

“During the period in which the petitioner remained in hospital, he is not only granted a special paying ward with all facilities but he is virtually conducting his political activities from there which would be clear from the list of visitors,” the CBI said in its reply to Yadav’s plea. The agency said that Yadav, who claimed to be so unwell as to be hospitalised, has now suddenly become fit and wants bail.

Yadav had challenged the Jharkhand High Court’s order rejecting his bail plea in January. He told the Supreme Court that he is suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other ailments. The former Bihar chief minister has been undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

The fodder scam, exposed in 1996, involves the embezzlement of around Rs 1,000 crore from the state exchequer for the purchase of fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle in the early 1990s. The RJD chief has been lodged in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Jail since a CBI ourt convicted him in three cases related to the scam. He already faces more than 13 years in jail.

Last month, the top court ordered the CBI to respond to Yadav’s plea against the Jharkhand High Court’s decision. Yadav is lodged at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.