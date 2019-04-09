Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had a spat on Twitter after she warned the Centre against abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution. Mufti blocked Gambhir at one point – and their exchanges included comments on Gambhir’s “mental health” and Mufti’s “depth of personality”.

The spat began with Mufti’s tweet, saying the revocation of the Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, would mean the Indian Constitution would not apply to the state any more. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which Gambhir joined in March, has promised to scrap the article in its election manifesto.

Mufti used a couplet from a poem by Allama Iqbal, the translation of which means: “O people of Hindustan, you will die if you do not understand even now, and your memories too would be wiped out from history.”

On Tuesday, Gambhir responded: “India is not a stain like you which can be wiped out.” Mufti replied: “Hope your political innings in the BJP is not as abysmal as your cricket career!”

Mufti blocked him on the social media platform for some time, after which the two took more swipes at each other. Here are their tweets:

Hope ur political innings in BJP isnt as abysmal as ur cricket career! — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 9, 2019

Oh! So you have unblocked my twitter handle! U needed 10 hours to respond to my tweet and come up with such a pedestrian analogy!!! Too slow. It shows the lack of depth in ur personality. No wonder you guys have struggled to solve the issues at hand. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 9, 2019