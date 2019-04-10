A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik to the custody of the National Investigation Agency till April 22, PTI reported. The agency had sought Malik’s custody for interrogation in connection with a case related to funding of separatists and militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik had been shifted from Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu to Tihar Jail in Delhi on Tuesday.

The separatist leader had been detained on February 22 before being transferred to jail. Last month, the Centre banned the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly promoting secessionist activities in the state.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has reserved its judgement on reopening a three-decade old case in which Malik is an accused.

The National Investigation Agency is conducting the inquiry into the financing of militancy, pelting of stones at security forces, burning down of schools and damaging of government establishments. The case also named Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat.