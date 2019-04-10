The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Reserve Bank of India based on a plea that claimed that Google’s mobile payment app, GPay, was operating without authorisation, PTI reported. The petitioner told the court that the mobile application was facilitating financial transactions in violation of the Payments and Settlements Act.

Petitioner Abhijit Mishra said that the service is not listed in the RBI’s authorised “payment systems operators” released on March 20. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani asked the bank and and Google India to respond to the petition.

Mishra told the court that he is concerned about the welfare of the Indian economic and banking system as well as the privacy of the app’s users, IANS reported. “It [the app] has unmonitored and unauthorised access to the personal information such as Aadhaar, Permanent Account Number and transaction,” the petition said.