More than 900 artists and people from the field of literature have issued a statement urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies. Arguing in favour of the ruling dispensation, the signatories said the country needs a “Majboot Sarkar” (strong government) not a “Majboor Sarkar” (helpless government).

The 907 signatories include Pandit Jasraj, Vivek Oberoi, Shankar Mahadevan, Koena Mitra, Rahul Roy, Raju Srivastava and Triloki Nath Mishra. This comes days after visual artists, theatre personalities, filmmakers, academics and writers appealed to citizens to vote the BJP and hate politics out.

Titled “Nation First Collective: an initiative by Creative Collective Trust”, the statement asks “fellow citizens to cast their vote and exercise their right to elect the new government without any pressure and prejudice”. The signatories claimed that India has seen a government which delivered “corruption-free good governance and development-oriented administration”.

It statement read: “It is our firm conviction that the continuance of government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the need of the hour. Besides, when challenges like terrorism are before all of us, we need a ‘Majboot Sarkar’, not a ‘Majboor Sarkar’ and hence we need the present government to continue.”

