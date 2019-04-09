Over 100 visual artists on Monday issued a joint statement appealing to Indians not to re-elect the Bharatiya Janata Party. They said the 2019 polls are a make-or-break election.

“It is an opportunity to save our democratic polity, protect liberty and our secular tradition,” they said. “This is the only chance we have. Use it wisely.” The 103 signatories of the statement include Orijit Sen, Babu Eshwar Prasad, Sukanya Ghosh, Georgina Maddox and Dakxin Chhara. Theatre personalities, filmmakers and writers too have issued similar statements, appealing to citizens to vote the BJP and hate politics out.

The Narendra Modi-led government’s rule “has created a pervasive atmosphere of fear and all-consuming hatred, which has infiltrated our homes,” the artistes claimed. “The results [of the elections] will either take it [the country] forward towards our constitutional ideals or back to a brute majoritarian ideal of a so-called ‘nationalism’,” read the statement. “We therefore make this impassioned appeal to our fellow citizens to save the soul of our nation from being permanently scarred by attempts to undermine our Constitution and assaults on what we hold most dear.”

In the last five years, the artists said, freedom of expression has come under attack while mob-lynching went on unchecked. They added that the BJP-led government has created an atmosphere of fear and hatred. “We believe that this sustained regressive agenda is to impose an intolerant, mono-culture and destroy our rich and diversified social fabric. We do not wish to see it a day more in office. This is thus an appeal to all thinking citizens to see through their subterfuge and vote for change.”

The artists said the government “has miserably failed to deliver on any front except on optics”. They called demonetisation a colossal disaster and blamed the government for not taking responsibility of the “ill-conceived move”. The artistes added that the government has ignored farmers’s legitimate demands. “Corruption has been rampant,” they alleged. “The Rafale scam has exposed it at the highest level. Panama papers received no attention in spite of a significant Indian presence. Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, among others, were allowed to flee the country, together with their loot.”

The artistes also accused the government of resorting to lies and cooking up stories. “Even statistics are now not sacrosanct but are being conveniently changed to suit the narrative,” they added.

The signatories said the Centre has interfered with the functioning of autonomous institutions and constitutional bodies like the Reserve Bank of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation. “There have even been attempts to interfere with the judiciary and emasculate and even manage the Election Commission,” they claimed.

Violence based on caste prejudice is the new normal, they said. “Terms like love-jihad, gau hatyare, tukde-tukde gang or urban Naxals are coined to incite violence on any flimsy ground against Dalits, Muslims, intellectuals, social activists, artists, writers and vulnerable sections of society,” read the statement.

Here is the full statement: