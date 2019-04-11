The United Kingdom police on Thursday said they have arrested WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Reuters reported.

Assange had been living in the Embassy since June 2012, after he sought asylum to avoid being extradited to Sweden in connection with sexual assault allegations against him that were later dropped. He was arrested soon after Ecuador withdrew his asylum citing “repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols”, according to the South American country’s president, Lenín Moreno.

The Metropolitan Police Service said that Assange was arrested on a 2012 warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates’ Court after he allegedly skipped bail to seek refuge from Ecuador. Assange had been arrested in London in connection with an extradition warrant from Sweden in the the sexual assault case.

“He [Assange] has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as is possible,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement said. The police said that they were invited into the Ecuadorian Embassy by the Ambassador after Assange’s asylum was withdrawn.

However, Jennifer Robinson, one of Assange’s lawyers, claimed that the arrest was made in connection to a United States extradition request in a conspiracy case involving former United States Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. Geoffrey Robertson, another of Assange’s lawyers, described the arrest as a disgrace, The Guardian reported.

In March, Manning was jailed after a judge held her in contempt for refusing to testify before a federal grand jury.

From #Assange: The US warrant was issued in December 2017 and is for conspiracy with Chelsea Manning @xychelsea in early 2010. — Jen Robinson (@suigenerisjen) April 11, 2019

MORE: UK home secretary says Assange is facing justice in the UK — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 11, 2019

The lawyer of the woman who accused him of rape in 2010 on Thursday said that they will ask Swedish prosecutors to reopen the investigation that was closed in 2017. “We will do everything we can to get the prosecutors to reopen the Swedish investigation so that Assange can be extradited to Sweden and be prosecuted for rape,” lawyer Elisabeth Massi Fritz said. “As long as the statute of limitations has not expired my client has hope for restitution.”

WikiLeaks alleged on Twitter that Ecuador had terminated his asylum “illegally in violation of international law”. However, Ecuador said that it was their “sovereign right’’ to terminate the asylum, said AFP.

URGENT: Ecuador has illigally terminated Assange political asylum in violation of international law. He was arrested by the British police inside the Ecuadorian embassy minutes ago.https://t.co/6Ukjh2rMKD — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

Ecuador had granted asylum to Assange on his contention that his extradition to Sweden could pave the way to him being sent back to the US and face a possible death sentence. Assange is wanted in the US in connection with leaks of a thousands documents over the years. In 2010, the Australian-born Assange’s WikiLeaks had released classified documents about the US Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, among other confidential cables. The leaked documents revealed alleged torture of detainees countries and civilian casualties in the Iraq war, among other incriminating allegations against US authorities.

During the 2016 US presidential elections, WikiLeaks had released several emails of the Democratic National Campaign, that are believed to have hurt Hillary Clinton’s prospects in the elections that were eventually won by Donald Trump. US authorities had alleged Russian involvement in the email leak, which Assange and his company have denied.

In November 2018, prosecutors in the United States had accidentally revealed that they had charged Assange for publishing classified military and diplomatic documents in 2010. A sealed indictment against him reportedly made its way into court filings in an unrelated case. The charges were not disclosed.