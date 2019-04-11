The Election Commission on Thursday barred NaMo TV from telecasting recorded programmes with political content and political advertisements without being certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

The Election Commission, in a note addressed to the Delhi chief electoral officer, said any political publicity material or content displayed on electronic media without the certification from the committee should be removed immediately.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Office’s Media Certification and Monitoring Committee had told the Election Commission on Wednesday that NaMo TV content – pre-aired speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – do not constitute advertisements. The poll body had asked the Delhi chief electoral officer to direct the media monitoring panel to check if the political content on NaMo TV was pre-certified.

On Wednesday, the poll body had reversed its stance hours after an official said that an order banning the screening of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi also applied to news channel NaMo TV.

NaMo TV, named after Modi, is available on all major Direct to Home platforms. It features Modi’s speeches and other pro-BJP material. The Aam Aadmi Party had complained to the Election Commission against the channel, claiming it violated the poll code.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also admitted that NaMo TV is run by its information technology cell.