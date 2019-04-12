More than 150 veterans of the Indian armed forces wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday urging him to stop the politicisation of the military ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. India’s General Elections began on April 11 and will continue till May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23.

The letter urged Kovind to “take all necessary steps to urgently direct all political parties that they must forthwith desist from using the military, military uniforms or symbols, and any actions by military formations or personnel, for political purposes or to further their political agendas”.

The signatories include eight former service chiefs – former chiefs of Army Staff of the Indian Army General Sunith Francis Rodrigues, General Shankar Roychowdhury, General Deepak Kapoor, former Navy chiefs Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat, Admiral Arun Prakash, Admiral Suresh Mehta and former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal NC Suri.

“The unusual and completely unacceptable practice of political leaders taking credit for military operations like cross-border strikes, and even going so far as to claim the Armed Forces to be Modi ji ki Sena” has caused “considerable alarm and disquiet among both the serving and the retired personnel”, the veterans wrote in their letter to the president, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

They were referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s statement calling the Indian Army “Modi’s Sena” during a rally in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, as well as several members of the ruling BJP taking credit for the Balakot air strike.

They added that they were also concerned by “media pictures of election platforms and campaigns in which party workers are seen wearing military uniforms; and posters and images with pictures of soldiers and especially of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, displayed”.

“We do appreciate that complaints by some senior retired personnel, including a written submission from a former Chief of the Naval Staff [Admiral L Ramdas] to the Chief Election Commissioner, have elicited a prompt response,” the letter said. “However we regret to state that these do not appear to have resulted in any substantive change of behaviour and practice on the ground.”

Such misuse of the Armed Forces “would impinge adversely on the morale and fighting efficiency of the serving man or woman in uniform”, the letter said, adding that it could directly affect national security and national integrity. “We therefore appeal to you to ensure that the secular and a-political character of our Armed Forces is preserved,” the letter added.

Here’s the full text of the letter: