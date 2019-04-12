The Congress on Friday announced that it will contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi alone. The party will announce its candidates over the weekend.

The leader in-charge of the Delhi Congress unit PC Chacko blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for not being able to finalise the alliance. “Even today, we are ready for an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party with seat sharing arrangement of three seats to the Congress and four to them,” Chacko said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The senior Congress leader said that in the talks with the AAP, represented by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, the two parties arrived at an understanding on seat-sharing based on their vote share. “In the last election held in Delhi, the Indian National Congress received 21% vote while the Aam Aadmi Party secured 26%,” he said. “Together, we won 47% votes. On pro rata basis, the Congress should get three seats while the Aam Aadmi Party should contest on four seats in Delhi. This was the understanding in talks with Sanjay Singh.”

Chacko said AAP changed their demands and insisted on having a tie-up in Haryana and Punjab as well. But the Congress did not agree to it as the political situation is different in those states.

“The day before yesterday, a statement from the AAP came that the Congress is not ready for an understanding,” Chako said. “This is not true. We are compelled to go on our own as AAP is going back on its stand.”